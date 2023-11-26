Four-Year-Old Israeli American Hostage Released By Hamas

A four-year-old American girl who was kidnapped by Hamas was released along with 16 other prisoners on Sunday (November 26). Abigail Mor Edan was taken to Schneider Children's Medical Center and will be reunited with her older brothers and great-aunt.

Abigail's great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, said that Abigal and her brothers will live with her and the rest of their family in Israel.

"We hoped and prayed today would come. There are no words to express our relief and gratitude that Abigail is safe and coming home," Liz Hirsh Naftali and Noa Naftali said in the statement.

"We will continue to stand with the families of all the hostages still held captive, and we remain committed as ever to securing their safe and swift return," they added.

Abigal's parents were killed when Hamas attacked the Kfar Aza kibbutz on October 7. Her mother was shot and killed, and then a gunman killed her father while he held her in his arms.

She managed to crawl out from under her father's body and went to her neighbor's home, where she was taken captive by Hamas soldiers.

Her brothers managed to survive the attack by hiding in the closet and were rescued by Israeli soldiers.