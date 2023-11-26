Paul Rudd Reveals 'Horrible' Diet To Prepare For 'Ant-Man'

Paul Rudd is opening up about how intense the preparation to look like a Marvel superhero is. On a recent podcast appearance, the actor revealed some details about his "restrictive" diet while filming.

“When I was having to train for the Ant-Man movie, and I was on a very restrictive diet, my reward was sparkling water,” Rudd said per Us Weekly. “That’s how horrible that diet was. I was like, ‘Alright, I’m gonna have some sparkling water now. I’ve earned it!’”

In previous interviews, Rudd shared how training for the role helped improve his lifestyle. "I get up and I have a cup of coffee, and then I do cardio before I eat anything," the actor shared. "I never would've done that before [Ant-Man]. I lift weights, hopefully at least three times a week."

Rudd also credits his role as Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with improving his health. "I've learned so much about how my body reacts to foods, how it reacts to exercise, and where I'm happiest and how much it affects me mentally," he said. "If I'm in this suit, running around playing a character who's supposed to be a superhero, I just feel better. And I feel less like an impostor."

Rudd has appeared on the big screen as the superhero since 2015's Ant-Man and has returned in other Marvel films including Captain America: Civil War (2016), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)