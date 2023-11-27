Cease-Fire Between Israel And Hamas Extended By Two Days, Qatar Says

Officials announced that a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel will be extended for two more days.

"The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," Dr. Majed Al Ansari, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X.

The extended truce comes as Hamas continues to release hostages captured on October 7 in exchange for Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that Hamas has agreed to release an additional 20 women and children being detained. Hamas has said it needs more time to locate and secure hostages being held by other militant groups within Gaza.

During the cease-fire, Israel said it would allow additional humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which has been the primary target of a weeks-long campaign by Israel to eliminate Hamas. The campaign has resulted in 14,854 deaths and 36,000 injuries.

In Israel, over 1,200 people have been killed and more than 6,900 injured since Hamas launched a surprise assault on October 7.