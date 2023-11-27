Decomposing Body Found In Vent At County College Performing Arts Center

Authorities in Michigan discovered a decomposing body in the ventilation system at the Macomb Center for Performing Arts on the Macomb Community College campus on Sunday (November 26) night.

Officers with the Macomb College Police Department found the body while searching for the source of a foul odor. According to the Macomb Daily, a performance was held earlier in the day without incident.

School officials identified the body as 36-year-old Jason Anthony Thompson. He was last seen leaving a family member's apartment in Sterling Heights on October 25 and was reported missing on November 1.

Officials do not believe there is reason to suspect foul play in Thompson's death but said they are awaiting the autopsy result to determine how he died.

"There is no reason to suspect foul play," Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said in a press release. "At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances."