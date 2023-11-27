A Florida man suspected of dismembering a murder victim was found with a gunshot wound inside a home on Thanksgiving, according to a Sunday (November 26) release from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Last Thursday (November 23), deputies got a call about a potential murder and responded to an "urgent" well-being check near the area of the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive in Inverness. When authorities arrived at the scene and knocked on the door, they didn't get an answer.

As they started checking around the property, that's when they found a "large butcher style knife" along with blood and drag marks in the backyard, officials wrote.

Deputies eventually entered the house after multiple attempts to contact the suspect, and they found 75-year-old Jonathan Dimick Sr. with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his abdomen, according to CCSO. Cops said Dimick was alive when he was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, but he later died at the facility.

Investigators identified the dismembered body as 67-year-old James Banks, who was found inside the trunk of his own vehicle.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in the release. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime - However, thanks to the caller’s courage and our team’s quick response, Mr. Banks’ family can begin their grieving process with the knowledge that no one will ever again suffer by the hands of Mr. Dimick.”