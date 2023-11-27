Maryland Man Buys $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket From Florida Publix

A Maryland man is now a millionaire after playing a lottery game in Florida. The Florida Lottery announced that 39-year-old Collin Reed, of Baltimore, scored a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.

The lucky winner claimed his prize a couple of days before Thanksgiving at the Lottery's Fort Myers District Office. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Reed purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 7101 Radio Road in Naples. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

"The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million," the Florida Lottery press release states. "The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98."



According to the scratch-off game's webpage, there are 14 top prizes remaining as of Monday (November 27). The odds of winning $1 million is 1-in-2,010,516.