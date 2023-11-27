Maryland Man Buys $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket From Florida Publix

By Zuri Anderson

November 27, 2023

Euphoric bearded male look at cell screen receive online present
Photo: fizkes / iStock / Getty Images

A Maryland man is now a millionaire after playing a lottery game in Florida. The Florida Lottery announced that 39-year-old Collin Reed, of Baltimore, scored a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game.

The lucky winner claimed his prize a couple of days before Thanksgiving at the Lottery's Fort Myers District Office. He chose to take home his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $685,000.

Reed purchased his winning ticket from a Publix located at 7101 Radio Road in Naples. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

"The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million," the Florida Lottery press release states. "The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98."

According to the scratch-off game's webpage, there are 14 top prizes remaining as of Monday (November 27). The odds of winning $1 million is 1-in-2,010,516.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.