Massachusetts Destination Named 'Coldest City' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

November 27, 2023

Winter is rapidly approaching, and whether we like it or not, there is a decent chance of snowfall within the next few months, depending on where you're located.

Some cities scattered across the U.S. have yet to experience snow this year. In others, it hasn't stopped snowing since January. If you're someone who dreams of palm trees and ocean breeze, then you'll want to avoid living in this city at all costs. But if you enjoy spending hours in the cold and building snowmen as a favorite pastime, then this is certainly the place for you!

According to a list compiled by Extreme Weather Watch, the coldest city in all of Massachusetts is Pittsfield. The average low temperature in Pittsfield each year is 46.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The lowest temperature ever recorded in this city was -26 degrees Fahrenheit, occurring in February of 1943.

Here's what Extreme Weather Watch had to say about compiling the data to discover the coldest city in each state:

"We took a look at NOAA data from 1991–2020 to find the cities and towns that had the coolest average temperature. Here's what we found."

For a continued list of the coldest cities across the country visit extremeweatherwatch.com.

