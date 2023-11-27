Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The Entire State

Few foods hit the spot quite like a juicy cheeseburger topped with the works and paired with a side of fries or onion rings. If you're someone who needs a little flavor added to a run-of-the-mill burger, look no further than the restaurant that serves the best cheeseburger in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Yelp, the best cheeseburger in all of Michigan can be found at Grey Ghost located in Detroit. This restaurant scored 4 out of 5 stars on Yelp.

Here's what Yelp had to say about compiling the data to discover the restaurants that serve the best cheeseburgers across the country:

"We identified businesses in the food and restaurants category on Yelp, with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning “cheeseburger,” between January 1, 2023 and July 20, 2023. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of July 20, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of July 20, 2023."

