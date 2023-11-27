Missiles Fired At U.S. Destroyer Answering Distress Call In The Middle East

By Bill Galluccio

November 27, 2023

First underway replenishment With Alternative Fuel
Photo: U.S. Navy / Getty Images News / Getty Images

U.S. Navy destroyer came under fire after it responded to a distress call off the coast of Yemen. The USS Mason responded to a distress call from the Central Park, a Liberian-flagged tanker carrying phosphoric acid in the Gulf of Aden.

The crew reported that armed men pulled up alongside the ship in a skiff and boarded their vessel. The crew hid in a safe room as the armed attackers returned to their skiff and tried to escape once the Mason arrived.

The men were intercepted by the crew of the Mason and are being held for questioning. No group has claimed responsibility for attempting to hijack the ship.

After detaining the men, the crew of the USS Mason detected two ballistics missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi forces. However, the missiles didn't come close to their targets, landing in the Gulf of Aden about ten nautical miles from the USS Mason.

Officials said that no U.S. troops were injured and that the crew of the Central Park were safe. Neither vessel was damaged during the encounter.

"Maritime domain security is essential to regional stability," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM commander. "We will continue to work with allies and partners to ensure the safety and security of international shipping lanes."

