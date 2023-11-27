Police Chase: 12-Year-Old Michigan Boy Arrested After Wild Forklift Fiasco

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Ann Arbor after leading police on a wild forklift chase on Saturday (November 25). According to MLive, the boy stole the large construction vehicle from Forsyth Middle School around 6:45 p.m. and hit 10 cars parked along Georgetown Boulevard Neighborhood roads.

By the time police received word of the incident, the boy already made his way to Brooks Street. Cops chased the minor "at speeds of roughly 15 to 20 mph." MLive mentioned that the forklift, which weighed 35,000 pounds, was unlocked with a key inside, allowing the boy to climb in and operate it.