Police Chase: 12-Year-Old Michigan Boy Arrested After Wild Forklift Fiasco
By Logan DeLoye
November 27, 2023
A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Ann Arbor after leading police on a wild forklift chase on Saturday (November 25). According to MLive, the boy stole the large construction vehicle from Forsyth Middle School around 6:45 p.m. and hit 10 cars parked along Georgetown Boulevard Neighborhood roads.
By the time police received word of the incident, the boy already made his way to Brooks Street. Cops chased the minor "at speeds of roughly 15 to 20 mph." MLive mentioned that the forklift, which weighed 35,000 pounds, was unlocked with a key inside, allowing the boy to climb in and operate it.
Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over for Ann Arbor police officers around 7:20 p.m. as the boy crossed the M-14 bridge. Police continued to chase the illegal forklift operator until 8:00 p.m. when he stopped near Gotfredson Road. The unnamed suspect was arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention center, where he currently resides as investigations continue. Police released a statement on social media to update community members on the incident.
“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries. The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”
Police assured that no one was injured as a result of the chase.