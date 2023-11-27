Popular Colorado City Ranked Among America's 'Worst' Cities For Rats

Americans have plenty of headaches to deal with in their daily lives, including pests. Rats are some of the most notorious pests invading both homes and businesses. They can cost people money by damaging structures, or trigger health issues by carrying disease or leaving behind droppings.

That's why 24/7 Wall St. revealed their list of America's worst cities for rats. Only Colorado landed on the list, and that's Denver. The Mile High City ranked at No. 35.

These are the Top 10 worst cities for rats, according to the study:

New York, New York Los Angeles, California Jersey City, New Jersey Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Houston, Texas Newark, New Jersey San Francisco, California Miami, Florida Chicago, Illinois Detroit, Michigan

Analysts also revealed how they went about determining these rankings:

"To compile a list of the worst American cities 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report on the subject by Pest Gnome, a site connecting users with pest-control experts. Drawing on sources including the U.S. Census Bureau and others, the site gathered data on population density, dirtiness, Google searches for rat-related words over the previous 12 months, number of 'rat bait' sources (restaurants, food trucks, grocery stores), and number of exterminators for the 500 largest U.S. cities. Metrics were differently weighted to arrive at a composite score for the 152 cities for which sufficient data was available. The higher the score, the more vulnerable a city is to rat infestation."

Check out the full report on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.