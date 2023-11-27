Scenic Restaurant Crowned Washington's Best Brunch Spot

Brunch holds a special place in people's hearts for many reasons, from waking up a little too late to those who crave breakfast dishes past the morning hours. Speaking of those dishes, diners get to enjoy the best of both lunch and breakfast during this special time of the day. Hearty eggs and bacon platters, fluffy pancakes, mimosas, stacked sandwiches, and a distinct mix of savory and sweet often make up the brunch menu. And that's not including unique takes on classic dishes and beloved offerings.

For all the brunch enjoyers out there, Taste of Home released a list of every state's best brunch spot. According to the website, Palisade was named Washington State's best place for brunch!

"Talk about a meal with a view! OpenTable dubbed this a spot for the best brunch and the most scenic restaurant in America. Enjoy bottomless mimosas for $10 as you take in the stunning view of Elliott Bay," writers wrote about the establishment. Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can also look forward to steak and eggs, crab cake benedict, prime rib hash, and more.