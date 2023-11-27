Student Dead, Another Injured After High School Stabbing In North Carolina

By Zuri Anderson

November 27, 2023

School Bus Crime Scene
Photo: RonBailey / iStock / Getty Images

A student was killed and another was injured following a stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Monday (November 27). Southeast Raleigh High School went into a Code Red lockdown around 10:15 a.m. during what police described as a "serious assault" on campus.

Authorities confirmed to ABC 11 that two students were rushed to local hospitals after they were stabbed. One of them succumbed to their injuries, according to reporters.

A school resource officer reportedly took the juvenile suspect into custody. In an update posted on their Facebook, Raleigh police said they've secured the area and called the stabbing an "isolated incident."

Updates posted to the school's website show the Code Red lockdown continued until 1:10 p.m. notice stating that school will be dismissed at a regular time. After-school activities were canceled, as well.

"Due to the ongoing police investigation, carpool students will be transported by bus to Walnut Creek Amphitheatre Lot D to reunify with parents," school officials wrote. "Staff will remain with these students at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre until they are picked up."

No word on the other injured student's condition as of 2:55 p.m.

Reporters said counselors will be made available to students this week.

Update: Southeast Raleigh High School will dismiss at regular time today. Due to the ongoing police investigation,...

Posted by Raleigh Police Department on Monday, November 27, 2023
