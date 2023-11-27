Teen Facing Murder Charges Escaped From Prison For Second Time This Month

A 17-year-old prisoner charged with murder managed to escape from a jail in Louisiana twice in November. David Atkins and another teenager first broke out of the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on November 14.

They were both recaptured within 24 hours.

On November 25, Atkins managed to escape from the prison again, this time with 17-year-old Willie Jackson. Authorities said the pair managed to break out while guards were putting prisoners back in their cells following a fight inside the jail.

Both teens were being held on murder charges.

The Baton Rouge Police Department warned that both teens should be considered dangerous and said they may have changed their hairstyles.

As of Monday (November 27), Atkins and Jackson remained at large. Officials have asked the public for help locating the pair.

"We want the public to be cautious as they may have changed their hairstyles. We are encouraging those that may see them that may know their whereabouts or may actually be out and about just witness these individuals out in the community to not hesitate to call 911 or Crime Stoppers," said Baton Rouge Police Department spokeswoman Cpl. Saundra Watts.

Authorities said they have launched an investigation to determine how Atkins and Jackson managed to escape.

"This is a serious issue. Someone's going to get hurt again," District Attorney Hillar Moore III told The Advocate. "And we just have not been able to move forward."