'Twilight' Director Reveals Which Actors She'd Cast As Edward & Bella Today
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 27, 2023
Twilight celebrated its 15-year anniversary last week and its director is reminiscing by thinking about what the movie would look like if she made it today. During her appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Watchalong podcast with Josh Horowitz, director Catherine Hardwicke rewatched the iconic film, which was released on November 21st, 2008.
At one point, the conversation landed on recasting the movie today and Hardwicke immediately agreed with Horowitz when he suggested Jacob Elordi as Edward and Jenna Ortega as Bella. "Oh that would be perfect," she said. "Have you seen Saltburn yet? I mean, he's amazing! He probably would be Edward today."
When asked if there were any young actresses that "feel like the Kristen Stewart of this next generation," Hardwicke said that Ortega came to mind first but there are a lot of "really cool" young actors.
As you already know, Stewart and Robert Pattinson launched their careers with their performances as Edward and Bella in the Twilight Saga. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Pattinson is going to be a father for the first time.
His girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announced the exciting news while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico earlier this month. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse told the crowd in a fan-captured video. The singer went on to open her feathery coat to show off her growing baby bump to the excitement of the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working," she joked before getting on with her performance. Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating for over five years and were first romantically linked in 2018 following being spotted on a PDA-filled outing in London.