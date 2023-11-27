'Twilight' Director Reveals Which Actors She'd Cast As Edward & Bella Today

When asked if there were any young actresses that "feel like the Kristen Stewart of this next generation," Hardwicke said that Ortega came to mind first but there are a lot of "really cool" young actors.

As you already know, Stewart and Robert Pattinson launched their careers with their performances as Edward and Bella in the Twilight Saga. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Pattinson is going to be a father for the first time.

His girlfriend Suki Waterhouse announced the exciting news while performing at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico earlier this month. "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," Waterhouse told the crowd in a fan-captured video. The singer went on to open her feathery coat to show off her growing baby bump to the excitement of the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working," she joked before getting on with her performance. Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating for over five years and were first romantically linked in 2018 following being spotted on a PDA-filled outing in London.