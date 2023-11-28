14-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared With 35-Year-Old Man Found In Seattle

A teenage girl who went missing over Thanksgiving weekend was found safe in Seattle on Monday (November 27). The West Richland Police Department alerted the public about the disappearance of 14-year-old Emma Liudahl, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday (November 25) in the 3800 block of Curtis Dr. in the Pasco area.

The Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for the teen, claiming she was potentially abducted by 35-year-old Roger Perez-Osorio. They also asked civilians to be on the lookout for a blue 2006 Honda Civic.

The search for Emma continued throughout the weekend until Monday. The girl was safely located near the Seattle Center by police, according to KOMO. Sgt. Eric White with the King County Sheriff's Office said Perez-Osorio turned himself in at the sheriff's office in Burien around 8 a.m.

WRPD released a statement Monday revealing that law enforcement is interviewing the 35-year-old man. No word on if he'll face charges. Officials haven't said how or if the teenager and Perez-Osorio know each other. The investigation is ongoing.

“We are working diligently with our law-enforcement partners to facilitate the reunification of Emma with her family,” police wrote while thanking law enforcement partners. “The quick response of information from community members showcases the strength of our shared commitment to keeping our neighborhoods safe.”