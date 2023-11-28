Florida's Best Pizza Can Be Found At This Restaurant

Throwing a casual party? Having a small get-together with friends? Don't feel like cooking one night? All those concerns can be solved by the humble pizza.

Easy to eat and quite customizable, this handheld fave has been charming Americans for decades. Whether it was the revolutionary method of delivering pizza to your doorstep, or just that comforting taste of cheese, sauce, and bread, it's hard to be disappointed by pizza. Even better are the thousands of restaurants serving up their unique takes on the classic recipe.

That's why Taste of Home rounded up the most delicious pizza in every state. According to the website, Florida's best pizza is the custome pie from Satchel's Pizza!

"Feeling creative? Embrace your inner foodie at Satchel’s Pizza, where you can make custom creations with unexpected toppings like tempeh, ground beef, and more," writers described the restaurant.

Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can also take a stab at the Satch-Pain pizza, their thicker pie with "caramelized edges and buttery crust." You can choose up to three toppings with additional ones costing extra.