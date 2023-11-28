Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Kids Meeting Santa Claus

By Rebekah Gonzalez

November 28, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Hilary Duff and her family of four are getting into the holiday spirit! This week, the singer/actress took to her Instagram to share some adorable photos of her three children— 2-year-old Mae James, 5-year-old Banks, and 11-year-old Luca— meeting Santa Claus at The Grove in Los Angeles.

"We love this time of year," Duff wrote alongside the series of photos, which also included a full family snap that shows Duff's husband Matthew Koma hilariously snuggling up to jolly ole' Saint Nick. Fans flooded the comment section to tell Duff how beautiful her family is. "You made the most cute little people of the world," one fan wrote. "Mae Mae is your tiwn. Happy holidays," another fan commented.

Duff also gave fans some insight into her Thanksgiving celebration last week. "Thankful," she wrote alongside videos and photos of family chatting around the table, her son Luca learning how to cook, and their impressive Thanksgiving feast spread.

The Lizzie McGuire star and Koma married each other in December 2019 which means they're nearing their fourth anniversary. Last year, Koma took to Instagram to celebrate their 3rd anniversary with a sweet tribute to his relationship with Duff. "We crushed 3 years," he wrote. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part," Koma began. "The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.