Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Kids Meeting Santa Claus
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 28, 2023
Hilary Duff and her family of four are getting into the holiday spirit! This week, the singer/actress took to her Instagram to share some adorable photos of her three children— 2-year-old Mae James, 5-year-old Banks, and 11-year-old Luca— meeting Santa Claus at The Grove in Los Angeles.
"We love this time of year," Duff wrote alongside the series of photos, which also included a full family snap that shows Duff's husband Matthew Koma hilariously snuggling up to jolly ole' Saint Nick. Fans flooded the comment section to tell Duff how beautiful her family is. "You made the most cute little people of the world," one fan wrote. "Mae Mae is your tiwn. Happy holidays," another fan commented.
Duff also gave fans some insight into her Thanksgiving celebration last week. "Thankful," she wrote alongside videos and photos of family chatting around the table, her son Luca learning how to cook, and their impressive Thanksgiving feast spread.
The Lizzie McGuire star and Koma married each other in December 2019 which means they're nearing their fourth anniversary. Last year, Koma took to Instagram to celebrate their 3rd anniversary with a sweet tribute to his relationship with Duff. "We crushed 3 years," he wrote. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part," Koma began. "The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."