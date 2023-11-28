Hilary Duff Shares Adorable Photos Of Her Kids Meeting Santa Claus

Duff also gave fans some insight into her Thanksgiving celebration last week. "Thankful," she wrote alongside videos and photos of family chatting around the table, her son Luca learning how to cook, and their impressive Thanksgiving feast spread.

The Lizzie McGuire star and Koma married each other in December 2019 which means they're nearing their fourth anniversary. Last year, Koma took to Instagram to celebrate their 3rd anniversary with a sweet tribute to his relationship with Duff. "We crushed 3 years," he wrote. "Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part," Koma began. "The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."