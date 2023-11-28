Husband Arrested After Wife's Body Found In Burning Metal Drum

Authorities in Nevada arrested a 43-year-old man accused of killing his wife and then burning her body. Officers with the Henderson Police Department found the body of Janell Bowen in a burning metal drum at the Whitney Mesa Park trailhead on November 21.

The coroner's office found signs of strangulation and ruled her death a homicide.

On Monday, officers arrested Freddie Wright in connection with Bowen's death. A copy of the arrest report, obtained by KSNV, said that Wright told investigators he got into an argument with Bowen, accusing her of cheating on him.

He said that he "snapped" and started strangling her during the altercation. Once she was dead, Wright said he kept the body in his house for a few days before he took it to the trailhead and set it on fire.

Wright was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of open murder, one count of first-degree arson, and one count of destroying evidence.