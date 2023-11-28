Seasons change, and when they do, so do temperatures. Sometimes these changes can be drastic, and, in rare occasions, fatal.

Stacker has revealed the most extreme temperatures in the history of every state:

“As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee to identify the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state and Puerto Rico. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.”

Continue reading for details on the the most extreme weather ever in Kentucky:

"- All-time highest temperature: 114 F (Greensburg on July 28, 1930)

- All-time lowest temperature: -37 F (Shelbyville on Jan. 19, 1994)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.48 inches (Louisville on March 1, 1997)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Simers on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1997 in Louisville resulted in 10.48 inches of rainfall within one day on March 1, 1997. The deluge intensified when smaller streams started overflowing rapidly, which in turn caused the flooding along the Ohio River. As if the flooding wasn't bad enough, tornadoes were also reported from Arkansas to southern Kentucky."