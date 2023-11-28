Seasons change, and when they do, so do temperatures. Sometimes these changes can be drastic, and, in rare occasions, fatal.

Stacker has revealed the most extreme temperatures in the history of every state:

“As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee to identify the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state and Puerto Rico. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.”

Continue reading for details on the the most extreme weather ever in Nevada:

"- All-time highest temperature: 125 F (Laughlin on June 29, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (San Jacinto on Jan. 8, 1937)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.78 inches (Mount Charleston on Oct. 20, 2004)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Dagget Pass on Dec. 21, 1996)

Nevada is no stranger to extreme heat. While the hottest day in Nevada was recorded in Laughlin in 1994, residents will likely be at an increased risk from exposure to extreme heat due to climate change, according to research published by the International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology."