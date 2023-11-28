Seasons change, and when they do, so do temperatures. Sometimes these changes can be drastic, and, in rare occasions, fatal.

Stacker has revealed the most extreme temperatures in the history of every state:

“As some states are infamous for having blistering hot summers, others become inundated by winter storms and frigid cold. The contiguous U.S. had its warmest meteorological summer (June-August) on record in 2021, according to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

Stacker consulted 2021 data from NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee to identify the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state and Puerto Rico. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.”

Continue reading for details on the the most extreme weather ever in New Mexico:

"- All-time highest temperature: 122 F (Waste Isolation Pilot Plant nr. Loving on June 27, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (Gavilan on Feb. 1, 1951)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.28 inches (Lake Maloya on May 18, 1955)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 41 inches (Kelly Ranch on Feb. 3, 1964)

While New Mexico is known for its dry, desert environment, it averages fairly low temperatures during the peak of winter. But on Feb. 1, 1951, Gavilan in north Albuquerque experienced an Alaska-like winter at -50 degrees."