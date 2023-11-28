South Florida Man Scores $1 Million From $20 Lottery Ticket

A South Florida man is now a million dollars richer after buying a $20 lottery ticket from a convenience store. According to the Florida Lottery, 59-year-old Jose Ramirez, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game on Monday (November 27).

Ramirez picked up his winnings at the Lottery's Miami District Office and chose to take home a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

The lucky winner bought his winning ticket from Circle K located at 24996 Overseas Highway in Summerland Key, lottery officials said. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratcher.

$20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED features 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million, and over 33,000 prizes ranging between $1,000 and $100,000, the release states. The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

According to the game's webpage, there are nine top prizes remaining as of Tuesday (November 28). Twenty-six prizes of $1 million are also up for grabs!

Ramirez isn't the only one with thousands of dollars in their bank account now. Last week, a Maryland man claimed a $1 million prize right before Thanksgiving. A multimillion-dollar prize remains unclaimed in Florida, and it's expiring in less than two weeks.