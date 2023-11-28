You don't have to go to a big city or highly-traveled destination to have a good time. Some of the best views and most unique attractions can be found in places that don't receive as much fanfare.

Prevention.com looked at some of the cities around the country that are often overlooked for some of the most popular tourist destinations and compiled a list of the most underrated city to visit in each state "that will allow you to explore the nooks and crannies of our fair country that you may have otherwise overlooked."

According to the list, the most underrated place to visit in Missouri is Lake of the Ozarks. If you're looking for an activity you absolutely "must do," Prevention suggests checking out Ha Ha Tonka State Park and viewing the ruins of a stone mansion.

Here's what the site had to say:

"If you're going on vacation in the midwest, it's likely that you'll have considered Lake of the Ozarks. Two state parks surround the lake — Lake of the Ozarks State Park and the famous Ha Ha Tonka State Park, both of which offer an excellent escape from more touristy sites. If you're looking for even quieter, you could go underground and take a tour of the Ozark Caverns and check out the waterfalls known as Angel Showers."

Check out the full list at prevention.com to see more underrated U.S. cities to visit.