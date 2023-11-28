The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In November 2023
By Zuri Anderson
December 1, 2023
Welcome to the last month of 2023! Hope you stuffed your faces during Thanksgiving, got some shopping done, or enjoyed the holiday off at least. While people were in a buying frenzy this last month, some Floridians found themselves on Santa's naughty list for ridiculous reasons.
Speaking of ridiculous, one of the most surreal stories coming out of November was the "Booty Patrol" prowling the streets of some Florida towns. Then, there's the jaw-dropping story of an archeologist visiting a Halloween thrift shop and finding something very real inside the store.
It's not Weirdest Florida roundup if there aren't some mishaps from the local wildlife. Some hungry bears were thankful to the families who ordered Uber Eats and left some Halloween candy out for them. We all got a rude reminder about the dangers of nature after several snake hunters fought a monster-sized python.
Many people found themselves in jail for some brazen and bold incidents, as well. You can read all about that and more below.
- 'Booty Patrol' Busted After Prowling Florida Streets, Pulling Over Drivers
- Florida Man Ordered To Dismantle Huge Shipping Container 'Man Cave'
- Human Skull Spotted For Sale In Halloween Section Of Florida Thrift Shop
- 198-Pound Python Fights Back Against Hunters In Florida Wildlife Preserve
- A Plane Was Missing Two Windows, Nobody Noticed Until It Was At 15,000 Feet
- Florida 'Mistress' Accused Of Shooting At Lover's Girlfriend, Toddler
- WATCH: Bear Snatches $45 Meal From Florida Home Moments After Delivery
- WATCH: Bear Caught Chowing Down On Leftover Halloween Candy In Florida
- 11-Year-Old Florida Boy Charged Over Fake Bomb Threat Inspired By TikTok
- Florida Company Offering Free AR-15, Turkey With New Roof Purchase
- Florida Mom Arrested After Leaving Kid In Car To Go Get Drunk: Police
- WATCH: Bold 'Grinch' Steals Christmas Gifts From Florida Woman's Car
- Florida Woman Accused Of Trying To 'Rip Off' Victim's Face Over Thermostat
- Florida Mom Tries Running Over School Staff Member In Drop-Off Line: Cops
- Wild Rats Bite Florida Students At School Farm: Report
- Florida Man Busted With 5 Alligators In His Bathtub: FWC
- Florida Woman Tries Eating Counterfeit Money During Arrest