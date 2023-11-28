The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In November 2023

By Zuri Anderson

December 1, 2023

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office, Getty Images

Welcome to the last month of 2023! Hope you stuffed your faces during Thanksgiving, got some shopping done, or enjoyed the holiday off at least. While people were in a buying frenzy this last month, some Floridians found themselves on Santa's naughty list for ridiculous reasons.

Speaking of ridiculous, one of the most surreal stories coming out of November was the "Booty Patrol" prowling the streets of some Florida towns. Then, there's the jaw-dropping story of an archeologist visiting a Halloween thrift shop and finding something very real inside the store.

It's not Weirdest Florida roundup if there aren't some mishaps from the local wildlife. Some hungry bears were thankful to the families who ordered Uber Eats and left some Halloween candy out for them. We all got a rude reminder about the dangers of nature after several snake hunters fought a monster-sized python.

Many people found themselves in jail for some brazen and bold incidents, as well. You can read all about that and more below.

