Washington's Best Pizza Can Be Found At This Restaurant

Throwing a casual party? Having a small get-together with friends? Don't feel like cooking one night? All those concerns can be solved by the humble pizza.

Easy to eat and quite customizable, this handheld fave has been charming Americans for decades. Whether it was the revolutionary method of delivering pizza to your doorstep, or just that comforting taste of cheese, sauce, and bread, it's hard to be disappointed by pizza. Even better are the thousands of restaurants serving up their unique takes on the classic recipe.

That's why Taste of Home rounded up the most delicious pizza in every state. According to the website, Washington State's best pizza is the Yukon Gold Potato, Rosemary, Pecorino Romano pizza from Serious Pie!

"Serious Pizza serves up some of the best slices in the Emerald City, so you’re bound to love this savory mix," writers described.

Taking a closer look at the menu, there are six other delicious pizzas you can feast on, including one with penn cove clams, house-made pancetta, chili flake, lemon thyme, and parmesan.