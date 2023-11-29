On Wednesday, Yelp released its highly anticipated list of the best new restaurants of 2023:

"Who doesn’t love snagging a rezzie at a trendy, recently opened restaurant? Yelp’s inaugural list of the year’s Best New Restaurants makes it easy to find the latest hot spots at home or on the road!

You can always count on Yelpers to sniff out the hottest newcomers on the American dining scene. And to kick off “Year on Yelp,” our community rated and reviewed 25 must-try newbies—from a Michelin-starred gastronomic experience in Los Angeles to a steak-and-sushi spot in Oklahoma City and a Korean BBQ joint in Charleston.

To celebrate the rising stars of the culinary world—and a 15% growth in new business openings each month this year (compared to 2022)—we’ve compiled a list of the Best New Restaurants of 2023. It’s a mouthwatering trip around America that highlights some of your favorite places and their most popular dishes."

Snagging the exclusive number one spot is Amino by EDO in Las Vegas:

"After opening to raves in 2022, this off-Strip tapas spot has become an even hotter ticket since chef-owner Oscar Amador was named a James Beard finalist this past summer. Like its popular sibling EDO Tapas & Wine, Anima ('soul' in Spanish) is now a bucket-list dining and date-night destination for tourists and locals alike. Open kitchens (more than one!), roving amaro and gin-and-tonic carts, tapas stations, and eye-popping murals created by Brazilian street artist Apolo Torres provide a playful, energetic backdrop for “an amazing dining experience.”

At number 22 is The Bedford by Martha Stewart, also located in Las Vegas:

"Dine on Martha Stewart’s most celebrated dishes—in a replica of her 1925 farmhouse—at this Paris Las Vegas resort location. A house-made bread basket (overflowing with floral-encrusted flatbreads, sour cherry-rosemary focaccia, and Parker House rolls), Crab Cake (with roasted yellow peppers and celeriac slaw), and Upside-Down Lemon Meringue Pie (pillows of baked meringue and lemon curd), are just a few highlights."