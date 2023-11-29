In a series of posts on X, Destini explained that she met with Benny to retrieve a chain that was apparently stolen during a brawl that unfolded last year between Gibbs and Benny. Gibbs and Destini were eating at a restaurant when Benny and his crew showed up. A fight broke out inside the restaurant which resulted in both Destini and Gibbs' chains being snatched. A few months later, Benny taunted Gibbs by posting a video of his stolen chain.



Destini and Gibbs broke up earlier this year not long after Gibbs found out his ex was pregnant. She explained what led up to their demise in a series of posts she made back in May. She claimed she turned off the rapper's phone, which she was apparently paying for, after they broke up.



As of this report, Freddie Gibbs has not commented on the situation.

