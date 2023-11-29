Benny The Butcher Fuels Freddie Gibbs Beef After Meeting Gibbs' Ex-Girl
By Tony M. Centeno
November 29, 2023
Benny The Butcher fuel to his ongoing beef with his foe Freddie Gibbs by posting up with Gibbs' ex-girlfriend.
On Tuesday, November 28, Gibb's former girlfriend and the mother of one of his children Destini Creams took to X/Twitter and posted a photo of herself with Benny. The two looked pretty cozy together with Benny appearing to talk into her ear. The Griselda alum reposted the photo onto his own timeline with the caption, "Chillin like a villain." He eventually deleted his post, but the photo alone sparked plenty of conversation among both his and Gibbs' fanbase amid the rappers' feud.
Freddie Gibbs’ BM posted a pic of her with Benny The Butcher on Twitter. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/sdjPHROhvh— No Jumper (@nojumper) November 28, 2023
In a series of posts on X, Destini explained that she met with Benny to retrieve a chain that was apparently stolen during a brawl that unfolded last year between Gibbs and Benny. Gibbs and Destini were eating at a restaurant when Benny and his crew showed up. A fight broke out inside the restaurant which resulted in both Destini and Gibbs' chains being snatched. A few months later, Benny taunted Gibbs by posting a video of his stolen chain.
Destini and Gibbs broke up earlier this year not long after Gibbs found out his ex was pregnant. She explained what led up to their demise in a series of posts she made back in May. She claimed she turned off the rapper's phone, which she was apparently paying for, after they broke up.
As of this report, Freddie Gibbs has not commented on the situation.