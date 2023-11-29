Colorado Destination Among America's Best Places To Spend Christmas

It's that time of the year again! Many homes have already put up their Christmas trees, rolled out the dazzling lights and decorations, and started looking into some local events. That's not the only thing Americans have on their minds. Millions are gearing up to travel to cities and towns that really embody the holiday spirit.

If you're still making your holiday travel plans, Condé Nast Traveler unveiled the 23 best places to spend Christmas this year. The joy-filled list includes both popular destinations and under-the-radar spots, from big-name cities and cozy towns to places that could be considered "winter wonderlands."

An iconic city in Colorado was also featured on the list, and that's Denver! Writers explained why you should consider a Christmas vacation here:

"Unwrap the magic of the holidays in Denver this season with special events and millions of twinkling lights. Enjoy a family outing to the Denver Zoo Lights, or a fun day of shopping and ice skating downtown. Get a dose of culture with a viewing of A Christmas Carol or The Nutcracker (see the full calendar here), then visit the Mile High Tree at the 16th Street Mall (it’s actually 110 feet tall, but that’s still pretty impressive). The one thing to get you in the spirit: The Denver Christkindlmarket (one of the best German markets in the country) returns to Civic Center Park this winter, open daily now through December 23."