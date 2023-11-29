Florida Destination Among America's Best Places To Spend Christmas

It's that time of the year again! Many homes have already put up their Christmas trees, rolled out the dazzling lights and decorations, and started looking into some local events. That's not the only thing Americans have on their minds. Millions are gearing up to travel to cities and towns that really embody the holiday spirit.

If you're still making your holiday travel plans, Condé Nast Traveler unveiled the 23 best places to spend Christmas this year. The joy-filled list includes both popular destinations and under-the-radar spots, from big-name cities and cozy towns to places that could be considered "winter wonderlands."

A historic city in Florida was also featured on the list, and that's St. Augustine! Writers explained why you should consider a Christmas vacation here:

"Christmas in St. Augustine is truly something to behold. The holiday season kicks off this year with the city’s annual Christmas Parade, then continues through January 28 with the famous Nights of Lights festival. During the celebration, St. Augustine glows with three million tiny white lights over the Bridge of Lions and through 20 city blocks in the historic district. Bonus: You can enjoy the whole show without wearing a coat and gloves, because, you know, Florida. Climb aboard the Old Town Trolley’s Famous Nights of Lights Tour, which departs nightly from November 19 through January 28."