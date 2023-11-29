Florida Woman Tries Eating Counterfeit Bills During Arrest

A South Florida woman is facing charges after police claim she tried getting rid of counterfeit money by consuming it. According to an arrest report obtained by WPLG, Miami-Dade police officers responded to a supermarket located at 1425 NE 163rd St. around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday (November 26).

Zipporah Abraham, 38, was reportedly caught trying to pay for items with fake bills, prompting workers to alert the store's loss prevention officers. They also noticed Abraham "concealed several items in a storage bin" and waited for an opportunity to flee the store, the report states.

Loss prevention officers managed to stop the suspect and detain her until police showed up. Authorities claim she had about $865 worth of items inside the storage bin.

As an officer asked Abraham to take off her jewelry before placing her into custody, Abraham allegedly stuffed about $200 worth of counterfeit bills into her mouth and tried swallowing them, according to officers.

She was arrested on felony charges of grand theft and uttering forged bills. Miami-Dade jail records show Abraham was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.