Historic Florida Restaurant Named Among America's Best Classic Diners

Diners still hold a strong presence in America's culinary scene. While some of these iconic eateries look much different than they were decades ago, plenty of restaurants have stuck to their classic feel. We're talking neon lights, cozy booths, retro decor, and maybe even a jukebox if you're lucky! Of course, you can't talk about these establishments without mentioning the satisfying comfort food -- oh, and the endless servings of coffee.

If you're interested in dining at one of these classic diners, LoveFood found the best one in every state. According to the list, Florida's best classic diner is Howley's! Here's what makes this "greasy spoon diner" so appealing:

"'Cooked In Sight, Must Be Right' is this diner’s motto, and has been since 1950. The diner was restored in 2004, but the decor, like its tagline, has stayed true to its retro roots. The menu features traditional diner fare, with a few contemporary upgrades (think goats' cheese omelets, crab hash, fresh juices, and açaí bowls). Eggs Howley's – featuring two crab cakes on a toasted English muffin, topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce – gets rave reviews from customers."