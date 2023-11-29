Missouri Restaurant Named One Of America's Best Classic Diners

Diners are more than just the perfect addition to any road trip or the setting for satiating any late-night craving for delicious food. They are also the place to go for incredible fare, like the best burgers you'll ever have, the stack of fluffy pancakes drenched in sweet syrup, or the endless cup of coffee perfect that will you up even on the longest, coldest night.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best classic diners in America, celebrating "gloriously retro" eateries with "plenty of stories to tell."

According to the site, the Missouri restaurant recognized as one of the best classic diners in the entire country is Broadway Diner, a popular old-school diner (complete with red vinyl seating) in Columbia. It was even named the best diner in the state.

Broadway Diner is located at 22 S. 4th Street in Columbia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"... This much-loved spot in Columbia, Missouri has a charming vintage vibe and a menu packed with comfort food classics. The diner's signature dish is The Stretch, a mound of hash browns smothered in chili, eggs, cheese, onions, and green peppers. If you're feeling especially ravenous, order the Super Stretch, which is even bigger."

If you want to read up on more of the best classic diners around the country, check out the full list at lovefood.com.