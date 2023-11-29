'Tennis Ball Bomb' Explosion Jolts Washington Family Awake

A "tennis ball bomb" exploded on a Washington man's vehicle in what authorities are calling a targeted attack. Daniel Kingshott told KIRO 7 he and his family were jolted awake by the sudden blast, which happened in the middle of the night.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department believes the explosion was targeted since Kingshott's home is located on a dead-end road in unincorporated Pierce County. According to officials, someone dodged security cameras and left the homemade explosive on the homeowner's vehicle.

“Whoever this was basically came down an unlit gravel drive almost 1000 feet on a dead end in the middle of the night with no street lights and basically approached and put a bomb on my car,” Kingshott said. "I have three minors in my house right now, one of them has just turned 2 years old."

The following morning, the father found his truck's windshield shattered and his hood "lifted up from the hinges." Pierce County deputies also smelled gunpowder on the truck and found "bits of green fluff everywhere," according to Kingshott. Reporters said the vehicle suffered nearly $10,000 worth of damage.

“It’s not really often that we have somebody using explosives to either send a message and threaten someone or commit vandalism,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss told reporters.

Kingshott thinks he's being singled out because he's a federal contractor, calling the act "domestic terrorism."

Deputies said they're still searching for the suspect responsible for the explosive.