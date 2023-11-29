The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Restaurant In Florida

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown has reached every corner of America. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives brought insane amounts of attention to many under-the-radar establishments, shining a bright light on both the satisfying comfort food and the faces behind the counter. The Food Network star has visited thousands of restaurants in every single state, leaving fans of the show spoiled for choice on which ones to visit.

That's why Delish did the work of selecting every state's best restaurant that was featured on the iconic TV show. According to the roundup, Florida's best DDD restaurant is 11th Street Diner! Here's why this spot is getting the spotlight again:

"The 11th Street Diner's retro interior and late-night service has made it a beloved South Beach institution since 1992. However, its outstanding menu was put on the map when Guy Fieri visited on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The host sampled the pork chops with apples and raisins and proclaimed it one of the show's greatest pork chops."