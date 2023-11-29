The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Restaurant In Washington

Guy Fieri's road to Flavortown has reached every corner of America. Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives brought insane amounts of attention to many under-the-radar establishments, shining a bright light on both the satisfying comfort food and the faces behind the counter. The Food Network star has visited thousands of restaurants in every single state, leaving fans of the show spoiled for choice on which ones to visit.

That's why Delish did the work of selecting every state's best restaurant that was featured on the iconic TV show. According to the roundup, Washington State's best DDD restaurant is Southern Kitchen! Here's why this spot is getting the spotlight again:

"Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, Southern Kitchen is known for highlighting just that—a Southern approach to cooking. The restaurant pulls out all of the stops with a menu filled with cornbread stuffing, fried chicken over mac and cheese, hush puppies, grits, and battered catfish."