The Best Restaurant In Pennsylvania, According To Guy Fieri

The world was introduced to hit TV Series Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri, in 2007 and foodies have sought out Flavortown ever since! In the show, Fieri travels around North America to find the best (you guessed it) Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!

Fieri road-tripped across Canada, Mexico, and The U.S. for 46 seasons, interviewing restaurant owners and sampling delicious cuisine from a wide array of ethnicities. The show became so popular that Feiri opened a handful of Flavortown Kitchen hotspots across America to share his love for delicious, flavorful food with everyone!

According to Delish's list of the best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in each state, Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia is the best of the best! This restaurant ranks as the best restaurant in Pennsylvania to be featured on the show.