The Most 'Sinful Cities' In The Country Are In Kentucky

We all have our vices. Some of us do our best to hide them, while others accept or even embrace them. For those who fall into the latter category, there are certain places across the country which attract people who have a few more bad habits than what would be deemed acceptable.

Wallet Hub has compiled a list of the most "sinful cities in America" in 2023:

"Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America. In other cities, bad things happen and stay there, too. From beer-loving Milwaukee to decadent New Orleans, the U.S. is filled with people behaving illicitly. No place is innocent - we all have flaws, and at some point, we all have to pay for our vices. Gambling addiction, for instance, leads to over $100 billion in losses for U.S. consumers every year, while smoking burns an over $600 billion hole in Uncle Sam’s wallet annually.

Luckily for the saints among us, all American sins are not created or distributed equally. To identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of vices and illicit behavior. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking and adult entertainment establishments per capita."

In Kentucky, Louisville is ranked the 73rd most sinful country in the nation. Lexington-Fayette landed after Louisville at number 142.