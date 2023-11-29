T.I. Calls For A Truce With His Son King Harris Following Heated Argument
By Tony M. Centeno
November 29, 2023
T.I. has extended an olive branch to his son King Harris after they got into an explosive argument over the weekend.
On Tuesday, November 28, Tip and King made a joint post on Instagram that features a clip of their appearance on Complex's "GOAT Talk" series. In the caption of the post, the Atlanta rapper dismissed his family's recent dispute and emphasized his loyalty to his son.
"Fck what dis internet talkin bout," Tip wrote. "Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot We all We Got...4LIFE... Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that."
The Harris family's verbal altercation went down at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game last Sunday. While they were at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the home team's Hip Hop 50 celebrations, King Harris was on Instagram Live when he tried to tell people that he didn't eat from a "silver spoon." When Tip and Tiny disagreed with his statement, Harris exploded and yelled at his parents.
“What’s wrong with y’all?" King yelled at his mom. "Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?”
“You are embarrassing yourself and your family," Tip snapped back at King. King eventually left the game and took to his Instagram Stories to vent about the situation.
"I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F**K WHO U ARE," he wrote. "IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW ... If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT."
It seems like they've resolved their issues. You can watch the full episode of "GOAT Talk" below.