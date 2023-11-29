T.I. Calls For A Truce With His Son King Harris Following Heated Argument

The Harris family's verbal altercation went down at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game last Sunday. While they were at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the home team's Hip Hop 50 celebrations, King Harris was on Instagram Live when he tried to tell people that he didn't eat from a "silver spoon." When Tip and Tiny disagreed with his statement, Harris exploded and yelled at his parents.



“What’s wrong with y’all?" King yelled at his mom. "Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?”



“You are embarrassing yourself and your family," Tip snapped back at King. King eventually left the game and took to his Instagram Stories to vent about the situation.



"I Stand on. BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F**K WHO U ARE," he wrote. "IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW ... If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT."



It seems like they've resolved their issues. You can watch the full episode of "GOAT Talk" below.