Washington Destination Among America's Best Places To Spend Christmas

It's that time of the year again! Many homes have already put up their Christmas trees, rolled out the dazzling lights and decorations, and started looking into some local events. That's not the only thing Americans have on their minds. Millions are gearing up to travel to cities and towns that really embody the holiday spirit.

If you're still making your holiday travel plans, Condé Nast Traveler unveiled the 23 best places to spend Christmas this year. The joy-filled list includes both popular destinations and under-the-radar spots, from big-name cities and cozy towns to places that could be considered "winter wonderlands."

An iconic city in Washington State was also featured on the list, and that's Seattle! Writers explained why you should consider a Christmas vacation here:

"Aside from the delightful sight of a Christmas tree atop the Space Needle, there are plenty of reasons to visit Seattle over the holidays. Your one-stop shop for holiday cheer is Winterfest at Seattle Center (November 24 to December 31), which has family-friendly activities like train rides and ice sculpting demonstrations. There’s also a huge celebration just eight miles east of Seattle in the town of Bellevue: Snowflake Lane (November 24 to December 24), a nightly light show with caroling and snow machines ensuring a white Christmas. The one thing to get you in the spirit: Sheraton Grand Seattle’s annual Gingerbread Village is probably Seattle’s most beloved holiday tradition, in which the city’s top architecture firms and culinary teams get together to create next-level gingerbread houses. This year’s event runs from November 21 to New Year’s Day."