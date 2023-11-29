Washington State Has Two Of The Best West Coast Beach Towns

There is plenty to admire about the West Coast. Sheer cliffs, unique beaches, dense forests, and of course, the iconic cities and cozy towns that dot the coastline. While the big-name places often get attention, the beach towns are truly the heart of the region.

Picturesque views, easy access to the beach, and all sorts of charm and cultural activities you won't find anywhere else, it's no wonder why more travelers are setting their sights on these destinations. That's why Condé Nast Traveler took up the task of finding the best beach towns along the West Coast.

"Whether you prefer traditional surfing beaches or foggy hamlets made for contemplative morning walks, there’s a little stretch of Pacific coastline waiting for you," writers remarked about the list.

Two small cities in Washington State landed on the list: Friday Harbor and Port Angeles!

Friday Harbor is now a trendy travel spot thanks to engaging activities you can partake in, from sea kayaking and oceanside hikes to orca-watching tours. It's also a great starting point for exploring the rest of the renowned San Juan Islands. Writers recommend you visit Roche Harbor, Lime Klin Point State Park, and Pelindaba Lavender Farm.