WATCH: Massive Waves 'Wallop' Michigan Lighthouse, Giant Icicles Line Pier

Giant waves "walloped" a lighthouse in Saint Joseph on Tuesday (November 28) as impressive icicles began to form along the edge of a shaky pier. According to The Weather Channel, huge waves and frigid temperatures were brought on by lake-effect snow, a common weather phenomenon experienced within the Great Lakes region.

This weather pattern typically occurs in the late fall and early winter months, dumping snow across the Great Lakes. The National Weather Service detailed the scientific process behind "lake-effect snow, stating that its origins come from cold Canadian air that moves across the lake water.

"As the cold air passes over the unfrozen and relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes, warmth and moisture are transferred into the lowest portion of the atmosphere. The air rises, clouds form and grow into narrow band that produces 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour or more."