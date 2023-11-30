“The state trial court found contradictions and falsities in both Darnell’s and Kenneth’s affidavits which led the court to conclude that the affidavits were not credible and unreliable to serve as proof,” the judges' decision says according to The FADER.



Miller was tried twice and was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. Over the years, Miller's case has received plenty of celebrity attention from the likes of his brother Master P, Monica and Kim Kardashian, who recently advocated for a new trial for Miller. In a statement, Miller's attorney Jane Hogan said she plans to appeal the decision.



"While I am disappointed that Mr. Miller has, yet again, been denied a day in court, this ruling will be appealed," Hogan said. "Mr. Miller also has a pending state court petition alleging factual innocence and I am optimistic that at some point, he will be granted a hearing on his substantial claim of innocence."