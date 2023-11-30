C-Murder To Remain In Prison After Murder Conviction Is Upheld In Court
By Tony M. Centeno
November 30, 2023
C-Murder will remain behind bars after a judge rejected his legal team's attempt to overturn his murder conviction.
On Wednesday, November 29, The Source reported that District Judge Sarah Vance rejected the rapper's habeas petition in a federal court ruling that was made earlier this month. C-Murder's attorneys aimed to reverse his 2009 conviction that found him guilty of killing 16-year-old Steve Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed at the Platinum Club in New Orleans in the early hours of Jan. 12, 2002. Two witnesses previously testified that the No Limit artist, born Corey Miller, fired the bullet that killed the teen, but they now claim police coerced them to ID Miller.
“The state trial court found contradictions and falsities in both Darnell’s and Kenneth’s affidavits which led the court to conclude that the affidavits were not credible and unreliable to serve as proof,” the judges' decision says according to The FADER.
Miller was tried twice and was ultimately sentenced to life in prison. Over the years, Miller's case has received plenty of celebrity attention from the likes of his brother Master P, Monica and Kim Kardashian, who recently advocated for a new trial for Miller. In a statement, Miller's attorney Jane Hogan said she plans to appeal the decision.
"While I am disappointed that Mr. Miller has, yet again, been denied a day in court, this ruling will be appealed," Hogan said. "Mr. Miller also has a pending state court petition alleging factual innocence and I am optimistic that at some point, he will be granted a hearing on his substantial claim of innocence."