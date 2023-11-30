California Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one California restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in California are served at John O' Groats located in Los Angeles. The Food Network praised these pancakes for their chocolate chip buttermilk batter!

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in ST:

"This family-owned restaurant specializes in exceptional breakfasts that transcend trends. Looking around the dining room, you'll see Angelenos of all ages tucking into the signature Irish oatmeal, huevos rancheros and other morning favorites, including a lengthy list of buttermilk pancakes studded with chocolate chips, bananas, strawberries, blueberries, pecans and other enticements. For a stack of Los Angeles flavor, get the seven-grain granola pancakes, which have slightly nutty flavor and a bit of crunch."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pancakes across the country visit foodnetwork.com.