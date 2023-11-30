A Florida father found guilty of abusing his adopted son and locking him in a box has job opportunities lined up if he's released from jail, according to WPTV. Court documents obtained by reporters show 48-year-old Timothy Ferritier has at least two job offers ready after he was convicted of several crimes last month.

Ferriter was found guilty of aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, and child neglect on October 12. He was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation on November 16, but Ferriter's attorneys appealed the sentence.

The news station learned Ferriter's legal team filed a motion last week to grant his release during the appeal process. If he's let go from jail, he would live with his wife, Tracy Ferriter, in Palm Beach Gardens and take up a job to provide for his family, court records state.

“Mr. Ferriter has made plans for his employment upon his release so that he can provide for his family. Ferriter plans to work for Dream Outdoor Properties as a sales assistant in Jupiter, Florida,” the documents read. “If for any reason the position at Dream Outdoors does not work out, Mr. Ferriter has also been offered a sales position at Mazda of Palm Beach.”

The couple was arrested in February 2022 after Jupiter police visited their home and found their son locked in a small, box-like structure in the garage. According to an arrest affidavit, a sibling told authorities the Ferriters would place the boy in the box for misbehaving.

Reporters said Timothy Ferriter rejected a plea deal that would've given him a two-year prison sentence. Tracy Ferriter is currently awaiting trial.