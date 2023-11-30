Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one Michigan restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in Michigan are served at Toast N' Jams located in Muskegon. The Food Network praised the cinnamon roll pancakes.

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in Michigan:

"Diners flock to this 1950s-inspired eatery for hearty breakfast fare dished out in nostalgic environs. The interior, which is filled with old-fashioned decor centered around Route 66, includes a wall-to-wall mural inspired by the historic roadway. Each dish represents a different stop on Route 66, like the Amarillo-inspired BBQ burger. And while the lunch menu is certainly worth a look, Toast 'N Jams, as you might guess by the name, is famous for its breakfast plates. Keep it classic with the banana-nut or blueberry pancakes, and be sure to check your guilt at the door before ordering the thickly iced Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. One of Toast 'N Jams’ most-requested creations, the Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes are cooked until golden brown and topped with a sweet strawberry-cream cheese blend."

