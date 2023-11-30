Nature Preserve Named Washington's 'Most Peaceful' Tourist Spot

The United States has a reputation for being a loud and expressive country, and its tourist destinations are no different. Vibrant celebrations, bustling metropolitan cities, and massive theme parks make up the American experience. With that said, the nation is full of places that will leave you feeling relaxed and calm. These tranquil spots range from national parks and desert vistas to gorgeous botanical gardens and exquisite architectural marvels.

If you're looking for some peace and quiet on your next trip, Casago revealed the most peaceful tourist spot in every state. According to the website, Washington State's top pick is the Bloedel Reserve! This serene nature preserve, dedicated to the iconic singer, also ranked among the Top 20 most peaceful tourist spots in all of America!