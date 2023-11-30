Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In The Entire State

Why eat chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you can enjoy pancakes cooking on a hot griddle? Few breakfasts are more satisfying than the ones that include a hearty stack of pancakes buttered to perfection and topped with maple syrup, fruit, and a dollop of whipped cream while you're at it! So, prepare a delicious stack of fluffy pancakes dressed with the works, and cozy up in a blanket on the couch as we source the one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best pancakes around!

According to a list compiled by The Food Network, the best pancakes in Nebraska are served at Le Bouillon located in Omaha. The Food Network praised the German pancakes.

Here's what The Food Network had to say about the place that serves the best pancakes in Nebraska:

"As you might guess from its name, this Omaha mainstay takes its cues from France, but the Sunday brunch menu includes a nod to the city’s rich German cultural heritage, in the form of the German pancakes, or Kaiserschmarrn. For the uninitiated, this fantastic comfort food is essentially a thick, shredded, caramelized crepe traditionally laced with rum-soaked raisins. Historians indicate that the Austrian emperor Franz Joseph I was quite fond of the dish, which takes its name from the German kaiser, or emperor, and the Austrian-German schmarr, meaning mess or nonsense. Fittingly, Le Bouillon gives its Kaiserschmarrn the royal treatment with the addition of fresh, seasonal berries, berry butter, whipped cream and maple syrup."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pancakes across the country visit foodnetwork.com.