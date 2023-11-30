December is right around the corner, meaning many of us are already in the holiday spirit, ready to spread joy to everyone we come across, everywhere we go.

Condé Nast Traveler has recently dropped a list of "23 U.S. Cities That Go All Out For Christmas":

"Think of the phrase 'Christmas in America' and you’ll likely imagine the usual suspects: giant trees festooned in twinkling lights, people of all ages caroling and singing 'Silent Night,' ubiquitous tributes to the jolly man in red named Santa Claus, and gingerbread. Lots of gingerbread. But take a closer look and you may be surprised: Christmas celebrations across the United States can look very different, depending on the environment, local history, and present-day cultures of the people who live there. Not everything is a winter wonderland—in fact, maybe a warm-weather destination for the holidays is exactly what you need. Regardless of temperature, these 23 destinations are some of the best places to spend Christmas this year.

These places below are known for the ways they come alive at Christmastime: from the glitzy and glam festivities of big cities like New York or Chicago to the Santa-hats-and-shorts vibes of Santa Fe and St. Augustine. Of course, your Christmas vacation ideas in the US are far from limited to just these places. Here's one idea: Head out on a multi-destination road trip to check out some fantastical drive-through Christmas lights displays. And while there are a great many places to celebrate Christmas around the world, experience one Christmas in America and you’ll be a person changed for the better."

Included is Las Vegas, Nevada:

"Why we go: If you thought Las Vegas was dazzling before, just wait until you see it decked out for Christmas. Basically, the entire Strip transforms into a winter wonderland full of festive events for the entire family. This year's activities include rooftop ice skating at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (beginning December 2), colorful displays outside The LINQ promenade, a 6-foot-tall gingerbread man at ARIA, and a massive holiday display—complete with a 42-foot Christmas tree—at the Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.

The one thing to get you in the spirit: Catch an iconic show at the Fountains of Bellagio to see performances set to 'Santa Baby,' 'Carol of the Bells,' and other holiday classics.

Stay here: It’s hard to go wrong when it comes to the hotels on the Strip in Las Vegas, especially as each property tries to outdo each other—whether for the holidays or just around the year. That said, for a classic experience, stay at The Venetian. The whole place is so marvelously over-the-top that it doesn’t matter that it looks nothing like the real Venice. That’s not the point. This is Vegas, baby."