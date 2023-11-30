November 30 In Hip-Hop History: Meek Mill Drops His 'Championships' Album

Meek Mill made his grand comeback with his Championships album five years ago today.



On November 30, 2018, the Philly rapper released his fourth studio album Championships via Maybach Music Group and Atlantic Records. The album arrived seven months after he was released from prison following an appeal to his four-year prison sentence due to a parole violation. It followed his Legends of the Summer EP, which dropped three months after he was released, as well as his 2017 LP Wins & Losses. The project was a major moment for Meek, especially with all the epic collaborations that are featured on the project.